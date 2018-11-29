Crews in wet suits wade into Northampton lake to rescue stranded dog

Fire crews were mounted to rescue a dog from a Northampton lake today.

The springer spaniel was reportedly stranded in the waters of Kingfisher Lake, off of Dairy Meadow Court, Thorplands, at around 12pm today (November 29).

Teams in wetsuits from Moulton Fire Station and an animal rescue team from Wellingborough waded in to recover the marooned pooch.

The soaked spaniel was reunited with their owners by the lakeside.

In relation to the incident, the Royal Life Saving Society tweeted: "Don't go onto or into water to rescue a dog and put yourself in danger. Move to somewhere that the dog will be able to climb out and call them towards you."