Crazy Hats Walk at Kettering POSTPONED because of weather fears

Sunday’s Crazy Hats Walk at Wicksteed Park in Kettering has been postponed because of the cold snap forecast.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said this morning: “After much deliberation we have decided to postpone (not cancel) the walk on Sunday.

“With the weather warnings as they are for snow and ice and freezing temperatures we have to take heed of them and think of the safety of everyone.

“This was an agonising decision but hopefully the right one – time will tell, but we cannot take the risk!”

She reiterated that the walk will happen at a later date.