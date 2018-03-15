Crazy Hats Walk 2018 latest

Sunday’s Crazy Hats Walk is still on – for now.

With much colder weather for the weekend forecast, including the possibility of snow, organisers say they are hopeful the fundraising walk at Wicksteed Park in Kettering will still go ahead.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the Wellingborough breast cancer care charity, said: “With the forecasters all telling us different stories about the possibility of snow, wind and freezing temperatures on Sunday we are in the process of putting together contingency plans.

“At the moment, everything is ready to go!

“Please turn up as planned unless you hear otherwise.

“One change is that the cake stall, tombola and the sales will now be housed in The Pavilion, as will late entries.

“Outside will be our entertainment on stage, balloon release, burger bar, goody bags and T-shirts.

“Wicksteed Park will be offering 20 per cent discount on all drinks from their outlets – not the burger bar.”

It is recommended that walkers check the Crazy Hats Facebook page regularly for updates.