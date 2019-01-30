Crash near Wollaston was fatal, police confirm

A serious crash that saw three air ambulances called to a road near Wollaston was fatal, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Hardwater Road just before 1pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a crash between a black Nissan Navara and a black Mazda 323.

Three people were taken to hospital in Nottingham - two by air ambulance - with a fourth airlifted to hospital in Coventry.

The force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed on Twitter that the crash was fatal.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam should contact 0800 174615.

Northamptonshire Police are expected to release further details this morning (Wednesday).