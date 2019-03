Three lorries and a car were involved in the collsion that closed the M1 at the Northampton junction yesterday, police have confirmed.

However, Northamptonshire Police has also confirmed that no one was seriously hurt in the incident, which happened shortly before 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 12).

All traffic is reportedly stationary on the M1 heading towards Northampton.

The crash, just south of junction 15 on the M1 northbound, saw the M1 closed for at least an hour while emergency services attended the scene.