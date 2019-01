The A14 heading into Kettering is partially blocked this morning after an accident involving a car and a lorry.

There are queues of up to four miles long on the A14 eastbound at starting at J2 of Harborough Road.

A lorry has reportedly been involved in a crash with a car. Emergency services are on the scene.

Severe delays of up to 50 minutes and an average speed of 5mph have been reported.