Crackdown on knife crime takes 147 weapons off the streets of Northamptonshire for good

A total of 147 knives were taken off Northamptonshire's streets in a knife amnesty this month.

Between March 11 and 17, Northamptonshire Police took part in the nationwide Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime across the country.

A knife amnesty in Northamptonshire saw 147 weapons thrown away for good.

The week also saw 18 arrests over knife crime and 'surrender bins' posted across the county where knives could be thrown away for good.

A video by the force has shown how everything from samurai swords to meat cleavers were handed into to police and taken off the street.

Inspector Sara-Louise Parrott, who led the Operation Sceptre work, said: “Carrying a knife increases your risk of being the victim of a knife attack, and it is extremely pleasing to have removed so many potentially deadly weapons from our streets during Operation Sceptre.

"I want to thank our communities for helping us in this task.”

The haul includes machetes, kitchen knives and samurai swords.

The force’s Operation Sceptre work resulted in 10 knife-related arrests, a further seven arrests linked to other items being carried as weapons and one arrest for drug dealing offences. Four people were charged for knife crime offences with one being remanded into custody. There were also seven vehicles seized, two linked to organised crime gangs.

Inspector Parrott said: "We are dedicated to protecting our communities from knife crime and the harm it causes. We will identify those who intend to cause harm, and disrupt serious and organised crime, making Northamptonshire a hostile place for criminals to operate.

“The arrests we have made prove our commitment to this issue and illustrate the legal consequences of choosing to carry a knife. Don’t risk your future, or your life, by doing so."



Meanwhile, knife arches were used outside secondary schools, colleges, train stations and venues to scan people for weapons.

Stephen Mold, the county's police and crime commissioner, said: “I was pleased to be able to support Operation Sceptre and importantly the Force’s long term aim of reducing knife crime in the County.

“Although we don’t have the high levels of knife crime as London and other large cities, we are nonetheless seeing an increase in Northamptonshire and I know our police officers are working really hard to tackle it."