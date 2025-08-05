Wellingborough army veteran hid his abuse of two girls for years before they bravely exposed his crimes

A man who inflicted horrific sexual abuse on two girls then tried to persuade them not to go to the authorities has been before the crown court for sentence.

Ian Savory, who, to the outside world was an upstanding army veteran and carer for his disabled wife, abused two children who somehow found the strength to tell people what he had done.

The victims, who are now adults but must not be identified as they have anonymity for life, gave moving statements to a court room on Friday (August 1) as the 59-year-old was sentenced for the horrific awful assaults, as well as two rapes.

The women said that after he was confronted, Savory, of Marlborough Avenue, Wellingborough, had at first denied what he had done and then tried to blame it on PTSD from his army career. He tried to persuade the victims not to tell the police and, because of his involvement with the army cadets, said ‘don’t worry, the guns at work don’t have bullets in them’.

Ian Savory has been jailed for horrific sexual abuse on children including two rapes. Image: NW

But he eventually pleaded guilty to seven sexual assault charges, including two of rape.

Many of the heartbreaking details cannot be revealed to ensure the anonymity of the victims, but both told the court how their lives had been ripped apart by what Savory had done.

It took them many years to go to the authorities about what had happened, and on Friday Savory was finally sentenced by Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking.

The court heard one of the girls was tiny when the abuse happened, but she had clear memories that she was able to bravely report to police after initially contacting an NHS online therapy service.

In a victim impact statement, one of the women said: “I feel alone in this world. I know I am not but I feel it.

"I still find it difficult to talk to people as I have held this secret for most of my life.”

She paid tribute to Northampton Rape Crisis, and to her partner who had supported her throughout the ordeal and was in court with her as she gave her statement.

The second woman read her statement in a recorded video link to the court.

She said: “When confronted he had the audacity to blame his military PTSD.

"It doesn’t matter how long ago it was. It’s not in the past.”

She said the abuse had left her with ongoing mental health issues.

She said: "I regularly have PTSD flashbacks. The worst thing is that I’ll never have the full story. I can’t help but worry that the lost memories will come back to me. How do you process trauma you can’t clearly visualise?”

She said that because of Savory’s links with the army, she could not longer bear to look at poppies or hear about Remembrance Sunday.

Mitigating for Savory, barrister Caroline Bray said that her client had admitted his guilt at an early stage and that he was statistically at low risk of re-offending.

She said he showed genuine remorse, had no criminal record and had not re-offended in many years.

Sentencing Savory to 13 years and six months in prison, with a further one-year licence period, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said that Savory had made one of the victims ‘feel it was her fault’ and said his abuse had a ‘serious psychological impact’ on his victims. She added that his offending was aggravated by him attempting to prevent the reporting of the abuse.

She said Savory would have to serve two thirds of his custodial sentence and would be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life. He is also banned from working with children.

DC Julia Eyles from Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team said: “The two survivors in this case have been exceptionally brave in speaking out against Ian Savory and supporting the case against him, and because of their courage, he is now where he belongs - behind bars.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to come forward. We will believe you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”