A special British Transport Police taskforce has made significant arrests in Wellingborough and Northampton after a week-long drive to tackle the issue of county lines drug dealing.

British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce (CLTF) arrested four people in Wellingborough and protected one child in Northampton after he was found with 40 wraps of cocaine last week.

The taskforce works to not only arrest offenders and get drugs off the streets but to prevent people getting drawn into criminality and safeguard those involved who are most vulnerable.

In Wellingborough, an investigation led to police identifying and arresting four suspects. They seized five mobile phones, 7g of crack cocaine and 10g of heroin as well as 43 wraps of crack cocaine and 43 wraps of heroin, plus £33,000 in cash. All four suspects were arrested for being concerned in drug supply. Two were also charged for possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and one with money laundering.

British Transport Police have made inroads into tackling county lines during a week of action, including in Wellingborough and Northampton. Image. BTP

During a crackdown at Northampton railway station, a 14-year-old child was seen to enter a park and approach a group of drug users. Two houses of interest were identified where he was spotted before they discovered on him between 30 and 40 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. A house search resulted in drug preparation material, a realistic black BB imitation gun, and about £100 cash in notes and change being seized. The child has been safeguarded and a modern slavery investigation opened.

During the UK-wide week of action, officers protected more than 30 victims, disrupted 20 county lines, arrested 69 people and seized just under £85k in cash.

A total of 38 people were offered support after being identified as victims of exploitation by drugs gangs, who use coercion and threats to force the vulnerable to travel the length and breadth of the country via the rail network to deal drugs on their behalf. A number of agencies including local authorities, Railway Children and Catch 22 joined the operations to offer immediate support to victims and raise awareness among station staff and the public of how to spot the signs of exploitation with the #LookCloser campaign. As part of the enhanced activity during national County Lines Intensification Week which ran from Monday 23 June - Sunday 29 June, 48 operations were conducted across the railway network, with 38 in partnership with local police forces. Officers were deployed at stations and on train services, as well as executing several search warrants at addresses to combat county lines, making a total of 101 drug seizures including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin ecstasy and ketamine; removing 25 weapons from the railway including a viable firearm, an axe, machete and hunting knife; and seizing 49 mobile phones used for drug supply.

The operations featured uniformed and plain clothes officers, dogs trained in passive drug detection and metal detection arches. Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “Doubling down on county lines gangs and escalating our efforts in the war against exploitation is a priority for us. “Through our work with colleagues from other forces we pool our wealth of resources and target our operations to actively disrupt criminal activity, making a significant dent in their enterprises “Thanks to our eagle eyed taskforce officers we have safeguarded numerous individuals both adults and children, offering them a way out from the grip of these evil gangs. “We’ve also removed deadly weapons from the rail network and prevented huge hauls of drugs from entering our communities. “Alongside this we’ve gained valuable intelligence that will ultimately lead to the demise of several county lines. “Our county lines taskforce works across the rail network every day of the year. Just because you can’t see us doesn’t mean we’re not there. “We encourage anyone to report any signs of child exploitation or any concerns to us by discreetly texting 61016, any information can help lead to the capture of those responsible.” Reports can be made to BTP on 0800 40 50 40, by calling 999 in an emergency and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.