Court results today published by police for Christmas drink drive campaign

Northamptonshire Police have released the third set of court results regarding those caught drink driving during the 2018 Christmas drink/drug drive campaign.

Between December 16 and December 19 last year, six people were charged with drink-driving offences after a month-long campaign by Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Police said the force would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit as part of their annual campaign.

Now the force has published the details of the court results on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

The list includes the following drivers who have been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit and have appeared in court to face those charges:

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Sunday, December 16:

Anne Carter, 43, of Crow Lane, Northampton, was given a 36-month disqualification, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Tara Whelan, 33, of Allen Road, Finedon, was given a 17-month disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Monday, December 17:

Deepak Patel, 45, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, was given a 40-month disqualification, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and unpaid work requirement.

Valeriu Sirbu, 37, of Wellington Street, Kettering, was given an 18-month disqualification, £360 fine, £85 costs and £36 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Wednesday, December 19:

Anna De Winter, 19, of The Green, Flore, was given a 21-month disqualification, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Robin Porter, 68, of Latham Street, Brigstock, was given a 23-month disqualification, £326 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.