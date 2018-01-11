A "remorseful" 19-year-old man has been jailed after £1,300 of crack, heroin and cannabis was found in his Northampton flat.

Lamar Aransibia, from Bedford, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (January 10) for drug-dealing.

After pleading guilty, the court heard how the youth had fallen from a steady job with a supportive family into street-level drug dealing out of "foolishness" and some "very poor decisions".

And, in a letter to the judge expressing his shame over the charges, Lamar has vowed to reform and "help others avoid making the same mistakes".

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: "It's very sad to see a young man in the dock who's got himself involved in offending when he has a good job, a supportive family and clearly the ability to provide for himself.

"You say you have recognised that you have been a great disappointment to your family."

In October 2017, police raided Lamar's flat, in Harding Terrace, Semilong, where they found dozens of wraps of cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin.

The stash, which was found in part down the sides of the flat's sofa and in Aransibia's trousers, was worth over £1,300.

Two mobiles phones seized at the flat had messages from customers looking to buy drugs.

His defence barrister told the court that the 19-year-old "only had himself to blame" and had "foolishly accepted an offer" after he struggled to earn money in his job.

Judge Lucking said: "I'm satisfied that you are extremely remorseful. You have been influenced by others.

"You have expressed a wish to help others avoid the mistakes you have made. I don't want to crush your positive frame of mind."

Aransibia was sentenced to 30 months detention in a young offending institute.