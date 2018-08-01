Court hearing in fraud case involving Northampton pop star's bank account adjourned

A man has appeared in court charged with defrauding some £3.4million using the bank account of a Northampton pop star.

Andrew Munday, 27, from Moulton, appeared in court today (August 1) charged with six counts of fraud and three counts of using stolen cash to finance three different houses in Northampton.

He is accused of skimming and defrauding millions using the bank account of Northampton's own VV Brown, an indie pop singer-songwriter behind 2009 chart hit single "Shark in the Water".

The charges cover a period when Munday worked as a client account manager for the former Blue Cube Business Ltd in Cheyne Walk between 2009 and 2016. He was arrested in 2016.

It is alleged he skimmed money from VV Brown's personal bank account, made payments from her account to Tottenham Hostpurs FC and settled invoices for Blue Cube clients using the pop artist's money.

He is also charged with ordering businesses to make payments to HMRC before giving them the details for his own personal bank account and using stolen money to pay for houses in Collingtree, Abington and New Duston.

The court heard how the sum of Munday's alleged offending adds up to £3.4million.

The case has been adjourned until October 29 where Munday will enter a guilty or not-guilty plea.