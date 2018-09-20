Couple who fell in love over creme brûlée open French-inspired cafe in Northampton

Fancy a Champagne breakfast? A new Northampton cafe has got you covered.

Originally from Moldova, owners of Sheep Street's Cafe Marseille, Sergiu and Lina Andrievschi, have opened their new French-inspired eatery in the former Black Cat Jazz Bar building.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

The venue, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, boasts a pretty pastel pink interior with a flower-wall photo-booth and ever-changing daily specials board - sometimes featuring oysters and frogs legs.

Owner Lina said: "We are young family from Republic of Moldova. Our idea of the cafe restaurant is based on our love story, which started many years ago with a creme brûlée in a French restaurant.

"After living for some time in Northampton we decided to share our passion for a cosy atmosphere and delicious food.

"We serve continental cuisine with a French touch. From breakfast through to supper every day, as well as lunch and an elegant dinner with brunch served on weekends."

Since the Black Cat Jazz Bar closed in 2008 the once landmark purple building became tired and needed a £60,000 investment from Sergiu and Lina.

Restaurant manager Dennis Potapenko said: "When we came in here there was absolutely nothing in here, no floors, nothing, so we did everything from scratch. The building was empty and untouched for ten years.

"The owners are based here and they see the potential in how this can work. Our lunches are Paris-style. Everyday there is something new on the lunch board, and a two course lunch is always under £9. We have special appetisers like frog's legs - this is our signature dish. People are afraid to try them but when they do they try them again.

"We also serve champagne cocktails and coffee, so you start with coffee and end with champagne. We serve milkshakes and smoothies too - we cater for everyone, including children."

Cafe Marseille - which serves Sunday afternoon tea at £14.95 per person, with alcohol - has already started taking Christmas bookings for five course meals, for £30 or under, per person.

You can grab a bite to eat or drink between Tuesday and Thursday from 9am until 7pm, Friday and Saturday from 9am until 8am and on Sunday's Cafe Marseille is open from 10am - 4pm.