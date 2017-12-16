Couple, both 86, who met at a dance hall in Northampton to celebrate 65 years of wedded bliss

A Northamptonshire couple, who tied the knot on Boxing Day back in 1952, have said it was love at first site BUT only for her.

Dennis and Eileen Munns of Gayton met at the Salon de Danse hall in Northampton when they were both teenagers, but it was only love at first site for Mr Munns as Eileen was dating a Royal Marine.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Eileen, who has always lived in Gayton, soon saw sense when her friend said that she had also taken a liking to Dennis. Dennis, who lived in Upper Mounts proposed to Eileen, before tying the knot at St Marys Church in Gayton.

Eileen left Gayton School at 14 years old and worked as a hairdresser in Marseilles Salon in Upper Mounts and Dennis left Northampton Technical College at 15 before becoming a painter and decorator at Hawtin Builders.

Dennis, who now volunteers in hospitality in Carr's bar prior to Cobblers' matches, said: "We give and take - the secret is picking the right one in the first place.

"She was going with a Royal Marine when I first met her. I liked the look of her to begin with, we hit it off so well, we never let an argument carry on overnight I'd say. If we had a tiff we would make it up before we went to bed. We don't have a cross word now."

Dennis and Eileen back in 1952 on their big day.

The pair, who have two children - son, Michael and daughter, Lesley, have particularly enjoyed holidaying in Malta, Italy and Tunisia throughout their marriage.

Eileen said: "He was ever so shy went I first met him, he was innocent, he was lovely. He was nice looking."

"My friend said, if you don't have him, I'm going to, so I think that made my mind up.

A quiet family gathering has been planned for their 65th wedding anniversary.

Dennis said there is no secret to a happy marriage but working hard has certainly helped.

He added: "My dad always used to say if you can't afford something then don't buy it.

"We always worked hard for what we wanted and got the money before we bought it."