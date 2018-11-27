County brewers come together to open pop-up bar in Northampton town centre

A Northampton brewery is teaming up with two county cider and craft beer makers to open a pop-up bar in the town centre this Christmas.

The Cornerhouse Pop Up Bar will open this Friday (November 30) at 7pm at the junction of Derngate with St Giles Street.

The former Outcast hair salon will open as The Cornerhouse pop-up bar for this December.

It is a team effort by Northampton's own Phipps NBC, Wellingborough's Saxby's Cider and Kettering-based Three Hills Brewing.

They have joined forces to offer Phipps gins and ales, local cider and craft beers under one roof throughout December.

It will open on the site of the former Outcast hair salon.

Phipps NBC's co-director Alaric Neville said: "The Cornerhouse building in Derngate is a beautiful building and it's got so much character on the inside. It's a terrific home for a pop-up bar. Plus, it's one less empty shop in Northampton for Christmas.

"We will be selling all of Phipps' gins and ales, Saxby's cider and Three Hills craft beers, as well as the best of the rest. And on Friday, we will be launching our new orange and cinnamon Phipps ale for the festive season."

The pop-up bar has been opened with a short-term licence and an eventual closing date has not yet been announced.