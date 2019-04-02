Countdown to home and leisure store opening in Northampton begins

Teams have been working round-the-clock to unveil a brand new home, leisure and garden superstore, in Northampton next Friday.

The work to transform the former BHS retail unit at St James Retail Park is nearing completion and will be officially open at 9am on Friday, April 12, creating over 80 part-time and full-time jobs, from store and department managers to warehouse workers and retail assistants.

The Range, with Iceland Foods, will be opening next Friday morning in St James Retail Park.

The new store will provide a wide variety of products across 16 departments spread across two floors, including DIY, kitchen and dining, arts and crafts and a patio section.

Chris Dawson, the owner and founder of The Range, said: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Northampton is no exception. This site has been on the radar for some time and we are delighted to replace the former BHS with a new national retailer in the town.

“We are very lucky with the staff we have and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for the opening next week and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer."

The new store in Northampton will also include a family café, an outdoor garden centre and the complete Iceland Foods offering.

The grand opening will begin with giveaways for the first 50 people in the queue, including 'a star prize' for the first in line.

There will be some fantastic opening offers running across departments until April, 28 with some great deals to choose from.

The celebrations are set to continue over the weekend, with free craft demos including face-painting by Snazaroo on Saturday, April 13 from 11am to 4pm and crafts on Saturday 13 April, from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman for Iceland said the store has no plans for other Iceland shop closures as a result of The Range store opening.

Store opening hours: Monday – Saturday 9am – 8pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm.