Councillor attendance at training sessions in Northampton criticised

The deputy leader of Northampton Borough Council has hit out at his fellow councillors for their ‘disappointing’ attendance at training sessions.

Councillor Phil Larratt criticised the poor turnout from his peers in his latest cabinet report at full council on July 9, and said that such sessions were costing the council money.

Councillors have been offered recent training in data protection, advanced safeguarding, personal safety and local government finance to enhance their skills in public office.

And Councillor Larratt said: “Attendance has been very disappointing at some sessions.

“There were eight Members who failed to turn up for the personal safety training despite booking to attend and who neither cancelled nor offered apologies. This event was provided by an external organisation at cost to the Council. The session was well received by those who attended.”

He added that a briefing on procurement has also been postponed due to lack of attendance.