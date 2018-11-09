Council to clamp down on commercial event damage to Northampton parks

Commercial groups and fairs who want to run events on council-owned parks in Northampton are now set to have to pay a deposit in case the land is damaged.

Northampton Borough Council has resolved to introduce a ‘legally binding contract’ with groups who hire the land to ensure the ‘full restoration of the site and land impacted upon by the event’.

It comes after a motion from Labour councillor Jane Birch raised ‘concerns’ over the damage to some parkland that was being done, that was taking months to repair and stopping residents from enjoying full use of them.

The motion, which was amended to include the deposit by the ruling Conservative administration, was agreed by councillors at full council on Monday evening (November 5).

It means that organisations will have to stump up a deposit to cover the likely cost of repair work if the council deems it necessary to do so.

Councillor Birch told members at The Guildhall: “We are very happy to see these events take place, but sometimes the parks are not left in the same condition they were before they started.”

Cabinet member for the environment Councillor Mike Hallam responded: “It’s clearly only right and proper that we look at this.

“Including an amendment with the deposit idea on it was logical. It's important to remember though that the vast majority of commercial groups leave land as it was. The fireworks took place on the racecourse on Sunday night, and when I went past it looked as it did before it started."