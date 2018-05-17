Council's £5m development for 45 elderly apartments in Northampton gets underway

A £5 million project to develop new housing on the former Lakeview House care home site in Northampton is underway.

The scheme in Boothville is being managed by Northampton Partnership Homes on behalf of Northampton Borough Council.

The site was once the derelict county council-owned Lakeview Care Home.

But, when it is completed it will be a 45 two-bedroomed apartments for residents over the age of 55.

The main structure of the apartments has been created offsite from specially engineered timber and was recently installed on site.

During the planning stages of the project, Northampton Partnership Homes staff consulted with over 700 homes in the area and met up with residents to talk about the plans and take on board their views.

Helen Town, asset management at Northampton Partnership Homes said “We’re really pleased with the feedback we’ve received from residents and the possibilities this new project will bring.”

The development is set to be complete by Christmas 2018.