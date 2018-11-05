Council leader pitches Northampton to investors abroad at conference in China

Northampton was given the opportunity to pitch itself as a destination for Chinese investors, with borough council leader Jonathan Nunn flying out himself to a business conference in the country.

Councillor Nunn made the trip to the Chinese city of Dalian on October 16, a visit paid for in full by the Chinese government.

It follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two cities within the last two months to co-operate, and could lead to twinning type activities in the future.

In his latest monthly report to councillors, the borough leader wrote: “A significant part of the day was taken with presentations by Chinese Government officials describing how they see links being forged between them and the other locations attending.

“Whilst Northampton was a recent joiner to this, I am pleased to report that we were allotted the same speaking slot as much larger locations, including the representative of the Northern Power-House.

“My own key objectives for this visit were to promote Northampton and begin to seek for it to be recognised as a business location for Chinese investors, and to seek reassurance that some of the barriers that Northampton businesses see when looking to trade with China could be overcome.”

Councillor Nunn says that the authority was approached by the city, and then the local government to 'bang the drum', as the city saw a lot of similarities with its production workforce.

He added: “Beyond commercial co-operation, my discussions with the Mayor of Dalian, which is a vibrant city with a population of more than six million residents, identified exciting opportunities for twinning type activities across cultural and educational themes, to be considered as part of the next steps.”