Council launches campaign to help the 1,082 Northamptonshire children needing a foster carer

Northamptonshire County Council has teamed up with neighbouring councils for a new video campaign to encourage more people to become foster carers.

The short film, called There Was A Boy, is being promoted by 16 local authorities across the East and West Midlands throughout Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 14 to 29.

The campaign tells the fictional story of how a teenage boy’s life is turned around thanks to the positive impact made by his foster carers.

The short film can be viewed by visiting www.fosterme.co.uk.

In Northamptonshire, there are currently 1,082 children in care and the county council is looking to recruit new foster carers in order to provide some of these vulnerable children and young people a loving and stable home.

There is a particular need to recruit foster carers for older children, with 59 per cent of the county’s looked after children being over the age of 10.

County council cabinet member for children’s services Councillor Victoria Perry said: “As this moving film shows, fostering a child or young person can make a massive difference to their life.

"Children and young people who come into care can be vulnerable and, as we’ve seen so many times, the right placement can turn their life around.

“We have a particular need to find more foster carers for older children and teenagers, so I’d encourage anyone who may been considering becoming a foster carer to contact us to find out more.”

There is no upper age limit for foster carers, providing they have the physical and mental fitness, the time and the living situation to look after a child or young person.

There are many different types of fostering, including short-term, permanent, emergency foster care, remand foster care, providing homes for siblings or even short breaks for parents of children with disabilities.

Northamptonshire County Council offers a full training and support package for its foster carers, and carers receive a competitive weekly payment which is higher than the government recommended rates.

To find out more, come along to an information event at One Angel Square in Angel Street, Northampton, on Wednesday 23rd May between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Further information is also available at www.fosterme.co.uk or by calling 0300 126 1009.