Could your house be a Forever Home for a Northamptonshire child?

Prospective adopters are being invited to offer a loving home to one of the 57 vulnerable children in Northamptonshire waiting to be adopted.

National Adoption Week takes place this week (15th to 21st October) to raise awareness of the need for more adoptive parents for vulnerable children.

All these children need a loving, stable home. They need a family to stick by them through the good times and the more unsettled times.

They need support and love to help them overcome their potentially tough childhood, make sense of who they are and grow in a safe and secure home.

Councillor Victoria Perry, cabinet member for children at Northamptonshire County Council, said: “With an increasing number of looked after children in Northamptonshire, and this NationalAdoption Week, we’re asking people to consider offering a home to one of our vulnerable children on a permanent basis.

“We’re also particularly keen to hear from those who could offer a home to siblings. Often, sibling groups in care have to be separated from each other due to the shortage of people who can offer more than one child a permanent home.”

Director of Children’s First Northamptonshire, Walter McCulloch said: “There is a particular need for adopters for children aged three and over, those with health issues and disabilities and children from different ethnic backgrounds.

“We’re looking for people from a wide variety of backgrounds. We provide a comprehensive training package with ongoing guidance to ensure families get the right support.”

To find out more about adoption with Northamptonshire County Council, prospective adopters can come along to an information evening on Wednesday, November 7 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED.

They can also call 0300 126 1008 or visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/adoption