Could you sit on the county crime panel?

People who want to hold the county’s crime commissioner to account are being sought.

Northamptonshire County Council is inviting applications for independent members to join the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Panel.

The Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for setting the priorities and resources for policing in the county, including setting an annual budget and Council Tax precept.

The panel holds the commissioner to account for the way in which he delivers these responsibilities.

Independent members serve on the panel along with councillors from each of the councils in Northamptonshire.

They will contribute to ensuring that the Panel has the knowledge and expertise to enable it to carry out its role effectively. The independent members will be appointed to serve until April 2020.

Travel and subsistence expenses will be paid and training will also be provided.

For further details including an application pack write to Cheryl Bird at Democratic Services, Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton NN1 1ED, email cbird@northamptonshire.gov.uk or phone 01604 366518.

The closing date for submission of applications is Friday, October 26, 2018.