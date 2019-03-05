Costa drive thru and coffee shop opens in Northampton

A total of 22 new jobs have been created with the opening of a Costa in Sixfields.

The coffee shop and drive thru is now open at the Sixfields Retail Park, off Gambrel Road, after months of building works.

A spokeswoman for Whitbead, which owns Costa, said: "A total of 22 jobs will be created by the opening.

"As the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand, we look forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising."

A number of new markings and lanes have also been added to the car park to help cope with the extra cars at the retail park which includes Boots, Poundland, M&S Food, Next and TUI.

Costa has won Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland by Allegra Strategies for eight years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

