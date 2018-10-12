Corby woodland rapists sent to prison

Two men who targeted a woman after a night out and raped her in a wooded area next to Corby swimming pool have been jailed for a total of 24 years.

One of the men was arrested and extradited back to the UK after he fled the country following the attack

Florin Daniliuc

Florin Daniliuc, 31, formerly of Portree Walk, Corby and Nicu-Alexandru Paulet, 21, of no fixed address, were found guilty by unanimous verdict of the rape of a woman in Corby, in December 2017.

They were both found guilty of two counts of rape and were each sentenced to 12 years in prison following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The assault happened in the early hours of Saturday, December 2, in an area adjacent to Corby International Pool.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer Detective Inspector James Larkin said: “This was a violent and pre-meditated attack on a vulnerable woman and I am delighted that justice has been served and a guilty verdict returned.

“Daniliuc and Paulet clearly targeted their victim following a night out. As she was making her way home, the two men forced the woman into their vehicle and drove around the town, before subjecting her to a brutal sexual attack in a secluded area near to the swimming pool.

“The subsequent investigation was detailed and complex, involving a large team of detectives. Daniliuc was arrested and charged a short time after the offence, however, the other defendant, Paulet, tried to escape justice by fleeing the country.

“Following a determined and tenacious effort by the investigation team, supported by colleagues from the National Crime Agency, he was subject to a European Arrest Warrant and extradited to the UK so he could be charged and stand trial alongside Daniliuc.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation, including those who provided witness accounts and information that helped to bring these two men to justice.

“I also want to thank the victim for the enormous courage she has shown throughout the investigation and trial. I am extremely pleased that we have been able to bring those responsible to justice and I hope the verdict and sentence will bring some comfort and closure for her.”

“I also hope this conviction and lengthy prison sentence serves as a warning to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to target and take advantage of someone. It is not.

“Someone who is excessively intoxicated does not have the capacity to consent to sexual activity. If you have sex with someone who is unable to consent, you are committing a crime, and we will thoroughly investigate and seek to prosecute all such cases reported to us.

“We take all reports of sexual violence seriously and anyone who has been a victim of an assault, recently or in the past, is encouraged to report it, whether to the police or to other organisations such as Serenity or Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, who can provide help and support.”