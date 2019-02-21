Corby shooting: Three men charged

Three men have been charged with attempted murder over a firearms incident in Corby last December.

On Saturday, December 22, a 38-year-old man was found at an address in Stone House Mews suffering injuries to his stomach and neck. He has since been released from hospital.

Northamptonshire Police has now charged three men over the incident, including one arrested in Birmingham on Friday, February 15.

Arturs Daukste, aged 37, of Wellington Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, was arrested as part of a joint operation with West Midlands Police.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 16 and was remanded into custody.

The investigation into the incident has also seen two other men arrested and charged.

Dimitrijs Paskovss, aged 30, of Guests Close, Telford, Shropshire, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and has been remanded into custody.

Laurenc Gjura, aged 24, of Oakmere Avenue, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has also been remanded into custody.

Three other men previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.