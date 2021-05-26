Corby murder: police to step up patrols after tragic stabbing

Police will step up patrols to reassure the community tonight (Wednesday) after the tragic murder of Rayon Pennycook in Corby.

Rayon, 16, was stabbed to death in Constable Road at about 7pm last night and despite a quick response paramedics were unable to save the schoolboy's life.

At a press conference this afternoon Detective Chief Inspector Gan Thayanithy wanted people to remember that Rayon was a loved member of his family.

DCI Gan Thayanithy

He said: "We've got officers supporting the family at this time they have asked me to remind you that Rayon was a person.

"He was a loved member of a large family...he came from a large family - very close, very loving."

Three boys arrested on suspicion of Rayon's murder, aged between 15 and 17, remain in custody today.

Det Ch Insp Thayanithy said: "We are determined as a force to understand what happened and to bring whoever was responsible for Rayon's death to justice.

Forensics officers on the scene

"It is an exceptionally sad and a tragic incident when somebody so young loses their life and I want to reassure the public that we have taken this incident incredibly seriously.

Police would like anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them or download them on the force's public portal of the website.

Det Ch Insp Thayanithy said: "We urge anybody with any information about this event - anything at all, because we need your help to understand what's happened."

Whilst the police believe that Rayon's murder was an isolated incident, extra patrols will be made by officers.

Constable Road, Corby

Det Ch Insp Thayanithy said it was 'incredibly unusual' for someone to lose their life as the result of a stabbing in Corby.

He added: "We want to reassure the local community that they will be kept safe

"This sort of incident where somebody has been killed - I don't remember the last time that happened in this location.