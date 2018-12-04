Corby man wanted over string of burglaries

Police investigating almost 50 burglaries across Corby and Kettering have released a picture of a man they want to speak to.

Officers are hoping to trace Peter Tierney, aged 37, of Waver Close in Corby, as part of Operation Trebuchet, a wide scale investigation into burglaries at business premises in the towns.

Three people arrested at the weekend as part of the operation have been released on conditional bail following questioning by detectives.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “Officers are very keen to locate Peter Tierney and we would appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

Among those pubs hit are the Shire Horse, the Conservative Club, Spread Eagle, The Beefeater, The Rowell Charter Inn and the sports bar at Corby Town FC.

READ MORE: Net closing in on bandit burglars.

READ MORE: Police chief brands Corby bandit burglar situation totally unnacceptable.