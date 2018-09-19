Corby man wanted by police

Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Stocker, who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Stocker, 53, of Deveron Walk, Corby, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Crown Court to face charges of possessing criminal property and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court to face charges of fraud.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.