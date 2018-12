A Corby man has been remanded into custody after being charged with burglary.

Peter Tierney, 37, of Waver Close was arrested last week.

He has since been charged over a commercial burglary at Corby Primary Academy and the attempted burglary of a property in Boughton Road, Corby, on December 4.

He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear at Northampton Crown Court in January 2019 for a plea hearing.