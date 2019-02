Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident at a property in Eastbourne Avenue, Corby.

The incident, which included criminal damage and graffiti on the door, occurred some time between 5am and 9am on Monday (February 18).

Anyone with information or who may have seen someone hanging around Eastbourne Avenue should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.