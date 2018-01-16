Cops called to Northamptonshire pub after birthday party guests got angry over bar closing

Birthday party guests became verbally abusive towards Northamptonshire bar staff and threw a bottle at the landlord after owners decided to close the bar at 11pm.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the incident at Live & Let Live pub in Larkhall Lane, Harpole at 11.20pm on Saturday, January 14 to disperse people who were not happy bosses shut the bar at 11pm.

In a Facebook post, written by pub owners, it says: "*sighs* Its that time again where we are forced to respond on our Facebook page to events that occurred in the pub over the weekend.

"Yes the police were called to deal with 'guests' at a 30th birthday party, yes we rang last orders at 11pm as we do each Saturday, yes there were 'guests' who felt it appropriate to be abusive to staff, throw a bottle at the landlord and smash glasses in and around the pub when they couldn't get any more alcohol.

"Do we feel it warranted a 999 call when there's a disturbance and these delightful people refuse to leave? I would say so. Wasting police time? They definitely don't think so!

"Thank you for the continued support from our friends and regulars and in regards to leaving?...watch this space."

Northamptonshire Police today told the Chronicle & Echo that the force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this incident. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or police on 101.