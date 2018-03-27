Controversial multi-million pound One Angel Square building shortlisted for architecture award

Northamptonshire County Council HQ has been nominated for an architectural gong following controversial plans to sell and lease the £53m building back to fund social care.

As first reported by the Chron in October, it was mentioned in an audit report by independent council bosses that the county council could choose to lease their flagship building, One Angel Square to balance the books.

Northamptonshire County Council new HQ building was designed by BDP.

Under the arrangement, the office complex – which is already saving £53,000 a week on reduced running costs alone - would be sold as freehold with the council leasing it back for a period of 25 years or more.

Now One Angel Square - among has been shortlisted for a gong in the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) East Midlands 2018 Awards for demonstrating "the breadth of high-quality architecture".

The buildings that have been shortlisted are:

Advanced Manufacturing Building, University of Nottingham by Bond Bryan Architects

Alton Nether Farm, Ashbourne by Evans Vettori

Castle Hall, De Montfort University, Leicester by maber

Font House, Market Harborough by Gluckman Smith

Isaac Newton Building, University of Lincoln by maber

Lenton Gardens, Nottingham by JTP

NGS Macmillan Unit, Chesterfield Royal Hospital by The Manser Practice

Nottingham Mews House by Chiles Evans + Care Architects

Orchard Barn, Ashover by Chiles Evans + Care Architects

Oundle School, by van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Private House, Gertrude Road, Nottingham by ta Architecture

The Fairway, Leicester by Daykin Marshall Studio

The GlaxoSmithKline Carbon Neutral Laboratories for Sustainable Chemistry, Nottingham by Fairhursts Design Group

Vijay Patel Building, De Montfort University, Leicester by CPMG Architects

RIBA East Midlands chair Sam Culling welcomed the news. He said: “I’m delighted that 15 projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2018 Awards.

The diversity of schemes selected, including five by regionally-based practices, demonstrates the breadth of high-quality architecture that this region has to offer.”

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by judges with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA East Midlands Awards evening and reception on Thursday 17 May at The Engineering Building at Leicester University.

Regional award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.