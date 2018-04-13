Conservatives retain Middleton Cheney seat after by-election

A 20-year-old Conservative Party candidate is the newest member of South Northamptonshire Council after winning the Middleton Cheney by-election yesterday (Thursday, April 12).

Jonathan Riley was elected with 391 votes or 42.1 per cent of the vote, beating Liberal Democrat candidate Mark Allen with 316 votes, followed by Labour’s Richard Solesbury-Timms with 183 votes and Adam Sear for the Green Party who polled 38 votes.

Speaking after the vote, the newly-elected councillor said: “This was a hard and difficult election given the back drop and events in Northants recently.

“I am delighted to have won and will serve the people of Middleton Cheney to get results.

“Although the Conservative Party has needed to make some unpopular choices recently, the alternatives being offered were lacking credibility and we have at South Northants a long track record of putting residents first and delivering quality services.”

The by-election was called following the retirement of Conservative councillor Judith Baxter earlier this year – the overall turnout was 28.5 per cent.

South Northamptonshire Council leader Ian McCord said: “Jonathan is a young and energetic councillor who is the future of the party both locally and nationally.

“I look forward to working alongside him as we strive to bring the values and culture of the district councils to any new structures that may be set up in the future.”