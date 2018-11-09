Concerns over parking, trolleys and late-night partying in Northampton aired at first university residents' meeting

Dozens of residents packed a meeting room in Northampton to air concerns about anti-social behaviour following the university's move to Waterside.

In recent weeks neighbourhoods in Delapre and Far Cotton have raised a series of complaints since some 12,200 students descended onto the £350 million new campus just off Becket's Park in September.

Students were banned from the Waterside campus after setting off fireworks into crowds there.

In particular, New South Bridge Road and Thomas Chapman Grove in Far Cotton have been clogged up daily by badly parked cars perched either side of the streets.

Morrison's shopping trolleys are being left in the area, while others have complained of loud music, litter from takeaways and late-night gatherings outside homes.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said that, on one occasion 100 pizzas were delivered to her door that were meant for the campus and earlier this week, a number of students were banned from Waterside after launching fireworks into a crowd of people there.

The university has now agreed to take a number of these concerns on board following a vocal meeting in the campus Creative Hub on Thursday night (November 8).

Emma Roberts, Labour's borough council candidate for Delapre and Briar Hill, attended.

She said: “Many residents have been impacted by the arrival of so many students on their doorstep. It is important we get the problems sorted out.

"We want the relationship between local residents and students to be a productive one. Issues concerning parking pressures should be easy to deal with.

"Anti -social behaviour is caused by a tiny minority of students. This needs to be dealt with speedily."

Councillor Danielle Stone, leader of the Labour group, added: “I was pleased to be at the meeting to see the passion residents have for their areas. I could see the commitment the university has to creating a good relationship with local people.

"We want the residents to be happy. The pressures on parking and the noise nuisance some people are experiencing need to addressed by the University, Highways and the police all working together.”

Senior communications manager at The University of Northampton, Holly Russell, chaired the meeting.

She said: “The community forum was very well attended, with lots of residents’ wanting to share their feedback and questions. Despite emotions understandably running high, we appreciated our neighbours coming to see us to talk about their experiences.

"Some serious concerns were voiced about key issues including, parking and the behaviour of a small number of our students, concerns that we are taking extremely seriously.

“I, and colleagues from across the university, the community, and our partners will be working together to find solutions to these issues.”