Concerns for 60-year-old Northampton man missing for over 72 hours

An appeal has been launched over the welfare of a 60-year-old Northampton man who has been missing for more than 72 hours.

Philip Swindell went missing from the Duston area of Northampton at about 2.30pm on Friday (April 6). He had left his phone and medication at home and does not appear to have made any preparations to stay away for a period of time.

Police said Mr Swindell has previously travelled to Dorset and Essex.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.