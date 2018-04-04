Concern over spate of burglaries and suspicious incidents on Corby estate

Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries and suspicious incidents in the Oakley Vale area of Corby.

Several incidents have been reported to police during February and March, where sheds and garages have been broken into and items stolen.

There have also been reports of a man and woman entering driveways and gardens and trying car and house doors.

Incidents have been reported in Broughton Road, Lavender Close, Cowslip Close and Newmarket Close.

Officers investigating the burglaries and other suspicious incidents are appealing for anyone who may have any information about them to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

It is possible similar incidents have happened that have not been reported to police and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in recent weeks.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incidents and released pending further investigation.

Officers are advising people to check their home security and ensure all doors, windows, vehicles, sheds and outbuildings are kept locked and secured at all times.

More crime prevention advice can be found at www.northants.police.uk/crime-prevention.