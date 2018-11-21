Concern growing over missing Northampton man

Police have begun searching for a missing man who was last seen at his home yesterday (Tuesday).

Harry Nichola, 33, was last seen at his home in Roade yesterday morning and police are growing concern from his welfare.

Harry is 5ft 7in, with dark curly hair, brown eyes and a beard. He also wears glasses.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers are urging Harry to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."

Harry, or anyone who sees him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.