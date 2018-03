Burglars stole computers from an estate agents in Rothwell.

The incident happened in High Street between 2pm on Saturday, March 17, and 9.45am on Monday, March 19.

The offenders forced entry into the property by smashing the side window.

Once inside, they stole three Apple Macs and three iPad Pro Tablets.

Witness or anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.