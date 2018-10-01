Computer equipment taken in Northampton school burglary

Burglars broke into a Northampton school before stealing laptop and tablet computers.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after The Abbey Primary School was burgled in Winchester Road, Delapre.

The incident happened between 6.30pm on Thursday, September 27, and 6.30am on Friday, September 28, when an unknown number of raiders got in by cutting the locks at the gate and breaking a door. Once inside they stole a number of laptops and tablets.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.