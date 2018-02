Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Havelock Street, Kettering.

The offenders forced their way in via the upstairs window and stole a computer console and a gold bracelet.

The break-in took place sometime between 6pm on Thursday, February 1, and 3.20pm on Friday, February 2.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the burglary, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.