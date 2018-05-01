Community groups to create planted shoe trail around Northampton for bloom competition

Two community groups are joining forces to design a planted shoe trail around the town centre for this year’s Northampton in Bloom competition.

The St Giles’ Terrace in Bloom Group and the Buddies of Becket’s Park plan to place planted shoes around St Giles’ Terrace, St Giles’ churchyard and Becket’s Park, and are also inviting town centre businesses to get involved by displaying planted shoes in their shop windows.

The groups are appealing for donations of colourful, closed toe, children’s, men’s and women’s shoes, which can be dropped off at the One Stop Shop in the Guildhall, until Friday, 11 May.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re really looking forward to the competition this year, especially as Northampton has been invited to be part of Britain in Bloom for the first time.

“We always see such fantastic floral and planted displays, like the shoe trail, and the efforts of all the entrants really improve the environment for everyone.”

Northampton in Bloom, led by Northampton Borough Council, takes place each year and is open to groups, allotments, schools, businesses and individual residents, who want to plant floral displays to brighten up their community.

Any town centre businesses wishing to take part should get in touch with the Northampton Town Centre BID by the end of May, who will coordinate the delivery of planted shoes.

The council says shoes will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. info@northamptonbid.co.uk For more information about Northampton in Bloom, visit www.northampton.gov.uk/northampton-in-bloom and for a registration form, email bloom@northampton.gov.uk or telephone 0300 330 7000. Entry to the competition is open until Thursday, 22 June.