Community centre pharmacy in Northampton neighbourhood could get a home of its own

A pharmacy built into a community centre in the heart of a Northampton neighbourhood could be given its own building.

Land near the Blackthorn Local Centre, in Blackthorn Road, off Great Billing Way, has been earmarked for a single-storey pharmacy to boost the "vitality and viability" of the area.

The new build would be a new home for the existing Imaan Pharmacy, which is based inside the centre.

The plans are set to go before the borough council on February 13 has no current objections.

A letter of support from the centre's Growing Together community group said: "This application has the full support of the forum... this collaboration has been a model of good practice."

However, there are concerns the pharmacy would be a target for criminals when it is built.

The plans have been recommended for approval and construction could start within a year.