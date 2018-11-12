Community cafe in Northampton to give young people in care work experience

Plans have been submitted to the Guildhall to turn an empty Sure Start centre into a community cafe to benefit youngsters find work after the care system.

If plans are agreed by Northampton Borough Council the community café in Kings Heath will be run volunteers, for the use of the entire community.

It will be under the management of not-for-profit organisation, Right Resolution CIC, which supports young people that have previously been in care and provides them with opportunities for work and well being.

The first ever cafe in the area will run from the former Kings Heath Children's Centre, which once gave information and advice under the Government-led Sure Start initiative before it closed.

The idea of the new café, which will serve up snacks and drinks, will support care leavers from across Northamptonshire with volunteering opportunities while providing a place where young people that are currently or have previously been in care can get work experience.

There will also be training opportunities for young people too.

Northampton Partnership Homes will manage the lease of the café to Right Resolution CIC and maintenance of the building.

It comes after the Right Resolution CIC won £10,000 in building materials after coming second in the Jewsons' Building Better Communities fund, which will be used to develop the space.

Right Resolution CIC are crowd funding through JustGiving to raise a further £500 to fund the development of the café. Click here to help.