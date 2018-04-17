Collapsing chicken shop in Northampton made safe after complaints from the public

Fast food outlet bosses have made a crumbling bin store at a Northampton outlet safe after a reversing car severely damaged it in a freak accident.

The brick structure at the B&Q retail park KFC in Towcester Road was left in a dangerous state after a car collided with it on Thursday night.

The state of the building drew complaints from customers, who contacted Northampton Borough Council.

Pictures of the fast food outlet over the weekend show the roof of the bin store, situated next to car parking spaces, seemingly propped up by a step ladder while the premises was open.

But today, store manager Mohammed Ifran said the KFC franchisee has worked with the borough council to make the area safe and the building secure.

He said: "Last Thursday a young couple reversed in their car and they hit the inside of the bin shelter.

"When anything is damaged we need to contact head office - there is a process we need to follow when rebuilding things.

"That's why there has been a delay in getting it fixed."