Cobblers' supporters trust vows to call public meeting if progress is not made over Sixfields stadium

Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust says it may call a public meeting if movement is not made on the lease transfer at the next two cabinet meetings.

In a statement released last night, the trust said it had been given detailed correspondence from the club regarding negotiations and, why, in their view what the next steps should be. The trust says it has not received any formal response from the borough council.

“Council leader Jonathan Nunn has verbally given the Trust an assurance however that a paper about the East Stand development would shortly be going before the council’s cabinet group for approval,” the statement said.

“The next cabinet meetings are scheduled for June 13 and July 18 at the Guildhall and the Trust will be sending a representative to these meetings.

“Should these cabinet meetings proceed without any movement in the Sixfields East Stand negotiation, we will consider calling a public meeting of all supporters.

“The statement from the club says this is simply a case of the council signing a Deed of Surrender to allow this land to be surrendered from CDNL to the football club.

“In this case we completely understand the frustration being expressed by Kelvin Thomas and David Bower.

“We await any response from the borough council, and remain committed to helping broker a deal in the long-term best interests of the football club,” the trust said.

