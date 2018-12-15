Cobblers supporters frustrated with East Stand delays again as Sixfields is given protective status by the council

Cobblers suppoters' three-year bid to see Northampton Town's ground listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) has been approved.

The announcement by Northampton Borough Council this week marks the culmination of a long-running application by the club's supporters trust, dating back to 2015.

The council holds the freehold to Sixfields, which was built as a community stadium for the people of Northampton in 1994.

ACV status means the council must grant a six-month moratorium to the trust, or any other community group interested in buying the asset, in the event of a decision to sell the stadium - now known as The PTS Training Academy.

The listing also includes the west stand car park land at Sixfields but not the old athletics track behind the stadium’s East Stand. The trust says it is trying to get this included.

A statement released by the supporters group, however, expresses its frustration at the current pace of the East Stand development.

"Five years after the stand was dismantled, three years since the takeover by David Bauer (sic) and Kelvin Thomas and now six months since the Sixfields land leases were regularised by the council to enable the stand to be re-built, the development seems as far off as ever." It reads.

However, the club has pointed out leases were not, in fact, 'regularised', or handed over to the football club, in June - the council only agreed to begin the legal process to do so. That legal process is still ongoing.

The trust statement goes on to say: "The football club and the council maintain that discussions about the development are encouraging but the trust asked for a statement of intent to be agreed and published three months ago and nothing has been forthcoming.

"The Trust understands that building work on the stand will only take place pending agreement on the development of other land around the stadium and, with Northampton Borough Council set to be scrapped in 2020 in favour of a new unitary authority, our concern is that wider planning considerations will now be shelved and that the re-development of the stand will not take place for at least another couple of years."

Chief executive of the football club, James Whiting, has disputed parts of the trust's statement, adding that the Cobblers is having to remain tight-lipped about any future developments because of commercial sensitivities.

“There are certain inaccuracies in the trust statement and it certainly wasn’t representative of the meeting that the Chairman and I attended last week," he said.

"However, the club does have a plan and is determined to see it through. While we are keen to share that plan we will not jeopardise a positive outcome by disclosing confidential details prematurely.

“If the trust don’t agree then we cannot do much about that, but we have done nothing but demonstrate we will put the best interests of the club first, and will continue to do so. The chairman reminded me that if we take criticism in the meantime then we have to accept that, but to remember in the end we will be judged on the outcome and not the journey.

“The two main parties involved here - Northampton Town Football Club and Northampton Borough Council - have both confirmed that they are in good discussion, and therefore whilst fully understanding and appreciating some frustration, even for the most hardened conspiracy theorist it is quite hard to see the conspiracy here.

“I have been involved in the club at the sharp end through the really tough times and I can see the progress being made first hand, and I am hopeful the outcome will be positive.”