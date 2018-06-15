Cobblers donates football strips to the homeless to mark the World Cup

To mark the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup the Cobblers have donated 11 Northampton Town shirts, and two full goalkeeping kits, to the Hope Centre.

The Hope Centre is holding a number of World Cup themed events including football matches, penalty shoot outs and other football related activities, designed at helping their users enjoy the health and confidence benefits that sport in general and football in particular can bring.

"We were delighted to make this donation," said Phill Smith, chief executive of the Northampton Town Community Trust.

"We work closely with the Hope Centre on a whole range of projects, and the start of the World Cup seems an ideal time to make this donation to help the Hope Centre and their users enjoy the benefits that football can bring including an increase in confidence, unity, social skills and physical and mental health.

"We hope the Hope Centre and their users benefit from these kits and enjoy the World Cup."

The Northampton Hope Centre helps people experiencing the most acute problems of disadvantage, exclusion and marginalisation, and provides service users with support and services to enable individuals to take back control of their own lives.