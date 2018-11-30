Cobblers and Saints agree to change kick-off times to ease traffic congestion

The Cobblers and Saints have worked together to avoid kick-off time clashes on three Saturdays in the new year.

The fixture lists of the two clubs in 2019 have led to three potential clashes on January 26, February 16 and March 9.

To try and ease traffic congestion for supporters, the Cobblers have agreed to move two of the games to 2pm starts, with the Saints switching one of theirs as well.

In the past, when both clubs have kicked off at 3pm on the same day, it has led to severe traffic issues around the Sixfields area, and both clubs are keen to avoid that being repeated.

So, on Saturday, January 26, the Cobblers’ home game with Morecambe has been brought forward to a 2pm kick off, while the Saints play at Franklin’s Gardens against Leicester Tigers that afternoon at 3pm.

On Saturday, February 16, the Cobblers’ game with Crawley Town at the PTS Academy Stadium will remain a 3pm kick off, with the Saints clash with Sale brought forward an hour to 2pm.

Finally, on Saturday March 9, the Cobblers’ home date with Exeter City will kick off at 2pm, with the Saints taking on Bristol at the Gardens at 2.45pm.

“The two clubs have worked closely together regarding these dates to avoid direct clashes,” said Cobblers chief executive James Whiting.

“We believe this will help ease potential traffic congestion for the benefit of supporters of all teams involved and local businesses and residents.

“We would like to thank our respective opponents on these particular dates for their co-operation and understanding.

“Both ourselves and the Saints do all we can to keep direct fixture clashes to a minimum, but where our dates do clash we will continue to work together for the benefit of supporters and those who live and work in the local area.”

Saints Chief Executive Mark Darbon said: “I’d like to thank both the Cobblers management for their co-operation, as well as our opposition for their assistance and support with these kick off changes.

“We are very confident that the changes will greatly benefit supporters.”