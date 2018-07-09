Co-Op supermarket in Northampton reopens following £50,000 revamp

A Northampton Co-Op has opened its doors following a £50,000 makeover.

The store in Main Road, Duston, has been upgraded with a complete redecoration, new kiosks and a larger refrigeration section.

Store Manager Michelle Santoro said: “Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at the Main Road Food Store are proud to be part of such a great community in Duston and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our store.”.